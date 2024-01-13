Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.33. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

