Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,649 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

UNP traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.71. 3,018,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $246.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.38.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

