Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total transaction of $739,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,301,110 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $8.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $356.33. 2,406,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $357.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.48.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

