Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $167.59. 217,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,395. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $184.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

