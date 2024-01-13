Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,211 shares during the period. Copart makes up approximately 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,672,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,700. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

