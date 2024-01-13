Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,062.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAM. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $38.89. 1,223,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $40.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 105.79%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

