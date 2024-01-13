Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 514.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 96.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.71. 1,456,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,847. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $366.86. The company has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

