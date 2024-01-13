Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $544.32. 2,013,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,807. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.15. The company has a market capitalization of $210.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

