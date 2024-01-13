Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 367 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 97,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after buying an additional 13,819,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after buying an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after buying an additional 1,822,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after buying an additional 1,774,651 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.44. 800,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $165.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.