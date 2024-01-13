Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 421 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,032,460,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,891 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,138,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,809,066. The firm has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.