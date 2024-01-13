Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 580 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,639 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 218,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,968 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TJX traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $95.03. 2,958,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $95.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

