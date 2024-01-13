Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.79 and last traded at $65.50. Approximately 10,151,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 12,385,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.92%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,557,940. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822,033 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $510,085,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

