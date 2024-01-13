Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.90.

NYSE MA traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $429.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $431.79. The company has a market cap of $402.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $413.27 and its 200-day moving average is $402.91.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

