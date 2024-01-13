MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Raised to $22.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MCFT. StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $364.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.65.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $104.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $138,544.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at $298,537.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter valued at about $19,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,490 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 352.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

