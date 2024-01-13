Maximus, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Maximus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Maximus has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Maximus to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Maximus Price Performance

NYSE MMS opened at $81.23 on Friday. Maximus has a 12 month low of $70.86 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Maximus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Maximus by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

