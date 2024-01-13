Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.14% of Maximus worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Maximus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,878,000 after acquiring an additional 74,877 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Maximus by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Maximus by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $161,772,000 after acquiring an additional 57,997 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,957,000 after purchasing an additional 68,694 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.21. 371,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,733. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.86 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 45.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MMS. StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MMS

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.