Mcdonald Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 55,030,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,884,380. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

