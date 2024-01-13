Mcdonald Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.77. 785,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,351. The stock has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $314.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

