Mcdonald Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.4% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 42,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 53.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 48.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Corning by 7.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.60. 4,333,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,932. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

