Mcdonald Partners LLC Reduces Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,149 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,346 shares of company stock worth $7,882,554. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

STX traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.78. 2,112,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,811. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $87.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.28.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.28.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

