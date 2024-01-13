Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 1,352 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in V.F. by 15.4% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 191,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in V.F. by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in V.F. by 9.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,948,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in V.F. by 5.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 436,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $306,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. 7,198,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,035,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $32.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -65.45%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

