McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

McKesson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MCK opened at $485.39 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $489.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

