MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, RTT News reports.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MDxHealth from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
MDxHealth Price Performance
MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.90). MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 217.38% and a negative net margin of 78.05%. The business had revenue of $19.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDxHealth will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 1st quarter worth $1,944,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MDxHealth by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MDxHealth Company Profile
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.
