Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) Trading Down 2.9%

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 228,359 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 185,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meihua International Medical Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meihua International Medical Technologies stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

