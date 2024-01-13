Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires 1,094 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $149,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $463.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $480.85.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

