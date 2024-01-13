Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading Up 3.4%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 1,445,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,212,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 320.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,038,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,720,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after purchasing an additional 463,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 656,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

