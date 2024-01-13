Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.59

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.59 and traded as high as $20.25. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 37,315 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesabi Trust Trading Up 3.9 %

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The mining company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Mesabi Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Mesabi Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Mesabi Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Mesabi Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mesabi Trust by 241.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

