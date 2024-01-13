Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.9% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 744,978 shares of company stock valued at $250,659,740 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $374.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $340.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.91. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $377.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $962.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

