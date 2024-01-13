MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Up 711.1% in December

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 711.1% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIF. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE CIF remained flat at $1.73 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 60,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,941. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.