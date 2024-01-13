Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

MU stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.87.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $585,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $54,506,605.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $585,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,506,605.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,618 shares of company stock worth $21,005,204. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

