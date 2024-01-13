Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Trading Up 8.3%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Free Report) was up 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Microwave Filter Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

Microwave Filter Company Profile

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

