Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Midwest Energy Emissions stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Midwest Energy Emissions has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

