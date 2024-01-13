Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

