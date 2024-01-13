Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.29.

MDLZ stock opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after purchasing an additional 401,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,681,000 after purchasing an additional 563,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

