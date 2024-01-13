MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 247.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 101,056.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,767 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,964,000 after buying an additional 248,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,316,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,029 shares of company stock valued at $56,304,511. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MDB. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.41.

Shares of MDB opened at $391.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $442.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

