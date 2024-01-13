Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) Trading Down 4.4%

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 34,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 45,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.
Monogram Orthopaedics Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62.
Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monogram Orthopaedics
Monogram Orthopaedics Company Profile
Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable mass personalized optimization of orthopedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.
