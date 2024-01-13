Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) Trading Down 4.4%

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 34,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 45,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Monogram Orthopaedics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62.

Get Monogram Orthopaedics alerts:

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Monogram Orthopaedics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MGRM Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable mass personalized optimization of orthopedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.