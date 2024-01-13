Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $95.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC lowered Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.90.

Shares of MS opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.12. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

