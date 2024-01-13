Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,026 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $89.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.90.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

