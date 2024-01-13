Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Short Interest Down 28.5% in December

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 736,700 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Movado Group Stock Performance

MOV traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.94. 83,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,521. The stock has a market cap of $616.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $37.28.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Movado Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.34%.

In related news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 31,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $968,510.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Movado Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,286,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Movado Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Movado Group by 774.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 307,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Read More

