Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) Shares Down 7.2%

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 34,338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 93,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Movella from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Movella Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movella

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Movella by 2,003.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 356,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Movella in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movella during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Movella during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movella in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Movella Company Profile

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body.

Further Reading

