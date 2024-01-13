Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth about $360,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 8.6% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in Mplx by 13.8% during the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,273,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after acquiring an additional 154,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Mplx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 435,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $37.35. 1,712,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,886. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mplx

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.