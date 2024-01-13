MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 603,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 362,252 shares.The stock last traded at $551.92 and had previously closed at $546.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $568.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $532.95 and a 200 day moving average of $521.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its stake in MSCI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in MSCI by 42.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

