My DeFi Pet Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $316,479.26 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002682 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000604 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00025175 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004916 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,617,680 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

