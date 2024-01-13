Narwhal Capital Management Sells 580 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.49. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $480.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

