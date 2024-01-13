National Bankshares Boosts 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$5.25

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of 5N Plus from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$3.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$323.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.51. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$2.53 and a one year high of C$3.98.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$84.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.25 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.2872 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

