National Bankshares Boosts 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$5.25

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of 5N Plus from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.
5N Plus Price Performance
5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$84.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.25 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.2872 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at 5N Plus
In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
