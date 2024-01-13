National Bankshares Increases Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target to C$11.00

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARR. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.70.

Shares of TSE ARR opened at C$7.68 on Tuesday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of C$6.60 and a one year high of C$9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a current ratio of 116.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.30. The firm has a market cap of C$236.47 million, a PE ratio of -153.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.67 million. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative net margin of 73.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.0681978 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

