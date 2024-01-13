National Express Group (LON:NEX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.20

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.20 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 112.40 ($1.43). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 108.30 ($1.38), with a volume of 1,512,362 shares trading hands.
National Express Group Trading Down 1.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £665.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.94.
National Express Group Company Profile
National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.
