National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,155 ($14.72).

Several brokerages have commented on NG. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,300 ($16.57) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.93) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

NG stock opened at GBX 1,063.50 ($13.56) on Friday. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 918 ($11.70) and a one year high of GBX 1,229.20 ($15.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,038.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,009.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,529.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a GBX 19.40 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,260.87%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

