Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NTKI) Trading Down 0.3%

Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NTKI – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $18.96. 157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NTKI – Free Report) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.03% of Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF

The Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NTKI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Russell 2000 combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

