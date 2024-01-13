NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives GBX 318.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 318.57 ($4.06).

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWG shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.59) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 280 ($3.57) in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.72) to GBX 320 ($4.08) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 315 ($4.02) to GBX 330 ($4.21) in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NWG

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

LON NWG opened at GBX 212.40 ($2.71) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 211.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 223.66. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 168 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 313.10 ($3.99). The company has a market capitalization of £18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.80), for a total transaction of £6,971.80 ($8,886.93). In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £2,691.78 ($3,431.20). Also, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.80), for a total value of £6,971.80 ($8,886.93). 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.